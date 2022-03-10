BLUFFTON — Grace I. Cramer, 85, of Bluffton passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mercy-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. Memorial service is Friday, 6 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Bluffton, with William Herr officiating.

