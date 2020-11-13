A daughter of Defiance has gone home. Grace Conomos, 96, Defiance, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
The youngest of three children of Margaret and Nick Conomos, Grace (Chrisafo in Greek) was born on June 5, 1924, in Defiance. With her sister, Evelyn, and brother, George, from a young age, Grace helped her father in his candy store... a dream come true for a child... Nick Conomos Confectionary. At Defiance High School, “Gracie” was known for her black curls and winning smile, and graduated in 1942. Later she graduated from Defiance College in 1957, and served as president of the Zonta Club of Defiance. Devoted to her family, she made Nick Conomos Confectionary even more special with the beautiful menus she would prepare, her flare for decorating for the holidays, and delicious ice creams and chocolates. Grace, with Evelyn, continued the management of Nick Conomos Confectionary, founded by their father in 1904 into the 1990s.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nieces, and cousins in this country and in Greece.
Grace’s family is very grateful to all who cared for Grace at The Laurels of Defiance and Heartland Hospice.
A graveside service officiated by Father Cosmin Sicoe of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will be held at noon Monday, November 16, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance. Grace will be laid to rest next to her sister Evelyn, and her mother and father, Margaret and Nick Conomos. For those wishing to attend this service, we ask that you wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing while offering the family support.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
