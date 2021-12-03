Gordon Sitton

Cecil — Gordon R. Sitton, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Gordon was born on September 3, 1954, to the late Parnell and Charlotte (Hagen) Sitton in Paulding, Ohio. On September 21, 1996, he married Tamara Barnwell, who survives. Gordon worked at Sauder Woodworking in manufacturing for 26 years. He also served his country in the U.S. Army. Gordon was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and loved listening to Elvis.

Gordon is also survived by his children, Amy (Craig) Harris, Mindy Contreraz and Brittlynn Sitton; siblings: Parnell (Lenore) Sitton Jr., Robert (Fay) Sitton, Janet Thompson, Jim (Susan) Sitton, Lorna (Tom) Stafford and Joyce (Denver) Greer; grandchildren: Morgan (Nathan) Card, McKenzie Turpening, Maddie Turpening, Kaylee Contreraz, Aaron Contreraz and Maycee Contreraz; and great-grandson, Ozlo Contreraz.

He is also preceded in death by sisters, Sherry Hostettler and Peg Hobson.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Branham officiating and military rites accorded by Paulding V.F.W. Post 587.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gordon's memory to Den Herder Funeral Home, P.O. Box 27, Paulding, OH, 45879.

