Gloria Hostettler

Gloria Ann Hostettler, 76, Defiance, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 31, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
She was born December 20, 1944, to William and Frieda (Bostater) Emerling in Defiance, Ohio. Gloria worked for ITT Higbie in Archbold until her retirement in 2007. Gloria enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with her family, and bringing her great-grandchildren sweets.
Gloria is survived by her loving children, Brian (Jacqueline) Hostettler of Defiance and Amber (Ray) Escobedo of Defiance; her grandchildren, Gabrielle (Justin) Sheaks, Ray Escobedo Jr., Oscar Escobedo, Wesley Hostettler and Preston Hostettler; her great-grandchildren, Kasyn and Rylee Sheaks; and her stepgrandchildren, Mikyla Garcia and Devin Hoge. She also leaves behind her brothers, Ronnie (Diana) Emerling of Defiance, and Darwin Bostater of Covington, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Cheryl Johnson and Dana F. Rodriguez; her brothers, Gene, Larry and Richard Emerling; and her grandsons, Joshua Sawyer and Brent Hostettler.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Perry Porter officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
