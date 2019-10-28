OKOLONA — Glenn “Bud” Dunbar, 83, Okolona, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born September 17, 1936, in Henry County, Ohio, to the late John and Marjorie (Waisner) Dunbar. He married Donna Brown on December 22, 1956, and they were blessed with four children, Carrie (Jim) Pitzen, Robin (Chris Johnson) Beiswenger, Kevin (Kim) Dunbar and William “Bill” (Krysann) Dunbar; nine grandchildren, Annie (Chad) Helbert, Abbie (Joe) Badenhop, Ashley Beiswenger, Kendall Dunbar, Travis Beiswenger, Taylor Dunbar, Karlee (Lee) Drummond, Riley Dunbar and Blake Dunbar; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Anita (Donald) Rethmel, Pattie (Gary) Groll, Cindy (Craig) Becher, John “Jack” (Janet) Dunbar and Melanie (Horasio) Resendez, along with many nieces and nephews.
Bud loved his family! Nothing was more important to him than spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could always find him around lunchtime at 10 Pin Tap and he enjoyed going to the fish fries and bingo on Fridays at the Ridgeville Legion. He loved the farm life and always had something in the barn, whether it be ponies or goats. He enjoyed puzzles and playing cards when the weather kept him indoors. He retired after many years of truck driving from Hornish Bros. He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorials can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
