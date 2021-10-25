Glenn Bakle

Paulding — Glenn M. Bakle, 62, of Paulding, ran to meet Jesus on the streets of gold at 11:14 p.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born May 31, 1959, in Defiance to the late Vaughn and Ottillia (Johanns) Bakle. On June 21, 1980, he married Veronica "Roni" Schlegel and she survives in Paulding.
He is also survived by two children, Traci (Josh) Koenig and Ryan Bakle both of Paulding; two grandchildren, Jeremiah and Isaiah Koenig; a granddog Chester; 10 siblings: Vincent (Nori) Bakle, John (Sandy) Bakle, Walter (Deb) Bakle, Catherine (Calvin) Frank, Rita (Tom) Diaz, Margaret Romoser, Larry (Joyce) Bakle, Gerry (Jean) Bakle, Lee (Karen) Bakle and Julia (Jan) Shock; a mother-in-law, Evelyn Schlegel; a brother-in-law, Vestel "Cork" (Deb) Schlegel; three sisters-in-law: Vera Schlegel, Vicki (Brian) Maynard and Janis Bakle.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Daniel Bakle, Carl Bakle and David Bakle; father-in-law, Vestel "Skip" Schlegel; a sister-in-law, Doris Bakle and a brother-in-law, John Romoser.
Glenn was an over the road truck driver for over 40 years and was a former Teamster member. He was a proud supporter of his children and lead instigator of trouble for his grandchildren.
Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, October 29, 2021, at Free Christian Church, Continental, with Pastor Jimmy Fry officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday as well as one hour prior to the service Friday at Free Christian Church, Continental.
Memorial donations are suggested to LifeWise Paulding Exempted. (Payable to - LifeWise Academy, P.O. Box 226 Paulding, OH 45879 or www.lifewiseacademy.org/pauldingoh)
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.