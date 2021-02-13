Defiance — Glen Johnson, 88, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife of 56 years, Mary, and his son, Rick, by his side on February 11, 2021.
Glen was the third son born to Freeman and Juanita (Webb) Johnson of Hicksville, April 20, 1932. Glen served in the United States Army for two years, was a lifelong mechanic, and he and Mary owned and operated Johnson Auto Service in Defiance for 36 years. Glen was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, and he enjoyed fishing, playing with the grandkids, and building remote control planes and rockets.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, three juvenile sisters, and adult brothers, Raymond, Herb and Wayne. He is survived by his brother, James of Cambria, Ind.
Glen was a dedicated husband, father and proud grandfather. He is survived by his wife and caregiver, Mary; sons, Pat (Michelle) of Paulding, Rick of Defiance and Rudy (Mary) of Springboro; 12 nieces and nephews; and 11 grandchildren, Nick (Cosette), Kaitlynn, Chris, Brandon (Josi), Noah (Kailee), Joe, Grace, Jonah, Isaiah, Alexis and Jeremiah Johnson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be private. Interment will be made in the Junction Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
The family is grateful to the CHP Paulding Home Care & Hospice. Memorials can be made to Paulding Area Visiting Nurses Auxiliary, 250 Dooley Drive, Suite A, Paulding, Ohio 45879.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
