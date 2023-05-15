DEFIANCE — Glen Elston, 80, of rural Defiance passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, in his home with those he loved around him.
To plant a tree in memory of Glen Elston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
DEFIANCE — Glen Elston, 80, of rural Defiance passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, in his home with those he loved around him.
Glen was born May 4, 1943, in Van Wert, Ohio, the son of the late Everett Dale and Ruby Marie (Foust) Elston. He attended Grover Hill Schools. He married Mildred "Millie" Brown on May 25, 1963, at Holgate United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime farmer. He also was employed at Campbell Soup for 41 years, retiring in 2004. Glen's journey in life was a unique journey.
He dedicated his early life to building and owning race cars. The cars made it to several local tracks as well as tracks in the surrounding area, with his family in tow. Many memories were made during that time. Life took a different turn and Glen purchased farmland and began farming, his lifelong love. He had an eye for antique tractors and has a collection of many tractors. Glen served as president of the Flat Rock Tractor Club and was a member of the Black Swamp and Maumee Tractor and the New Haven Tractor clubs as well as several others. He displayed his collection of tractors at shows and parades and other events. He was a member of the Defiance Eagles. He enjoyed farming, country music, collecting antique tractors and playing cards.
Surviving are his wife, Millie of Defiance, one daughter, Michelle Elston of Defiance, four sisters, Rita (Dan) Canales of Defiance, Cheri Srodes of Dublin, Ohio, Rosemary Yates of Bryan and Marilyn (Dale) Stoner of Stryker and two brothers, Gene (Barb) Elston of Ney and Lynn (Nancy) Elston of Camden, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Rheba Salyers and Treva Elston.
Visitation for Glen Elston will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 2-8 p.m., and Friday, one hour prior to the service in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 E. Elm St., Sherwood. Funeral services for Glen will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, in the funeral home with Dave Pier officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice, 6817 Ohio 66 north, Defiance, OH 43512.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.