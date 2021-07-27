Defiance — Gladys A. Wichmann, age 82, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on June 1, 1939, to the late Jerry and Ella (Bishop) Daniel in Marion County, Alabama. On March 17, 1989, she married Norman Wichmann, who preceded her in death on December 25, 2009. Gladys worked for several years at Kwik Lok Corporation in New Haven, Indiana, until her retirement. In her leisure time she enjoyed crocheting, painting, canning and traveling.
Gladys will be sadly missed by her two sons, William (Kelly) Antoine of Antwerp, Ohio and John Antoine of Defiance, and three daughters, Cindy (Joe) Buerkle and Sandy (Kim) Goings, all of Defiance, and Annette (Jerry) Maples of Connersville, Indiana. She also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and her brothers, Joe Daniel of Arizona and Jerry Daniel of Alabama.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Joey Buerkle.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
