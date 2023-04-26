Gladys Walters

FORT WAYNE — Gladys V. "Gooch" Walters, 83, formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she resided the past five years.

