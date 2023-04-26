Gladys Walters

FORT WAYNE — Gladys V. "Gooch" Walters, 83, formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she resided the past five years.
Gladys was born July 6, 1939, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the daughter of Lonnie and Maureen (Livesay) Barnett. She was a graduate of Oakwood High School. Gladys married Pat Scanlon and he preceded her in death in May of 1986.
Gladys had a successful working career in hotel management, retiring as the general manager at Don Hall's Guest House Hotel in Fort Wayne after 22 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Hicksville where she attended regularly until her move to Fort Wayne. Gladys' family was the most important thing in her life and she cherished every moment spent with them — hosting family dinners and attending the annual family pumpkin party every fall. Over the years, she also enjoyed attending country concerts, cooking, reading, antiquing and playing cards.
Gladys is survived by her four children, Cathy Bryan of Fort Wayne, Chris (Dean) Yoder of Hicksville, Mike (Jan) Walters of Bryan, Ohio, and Tracey (Tom) Bassett of Butler, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Tiffanie (Kenneth) Baird, Allison (Eric) Spreng, Josh Bassett, Daniel (Myranda) Bryan, Carly (Travis) Hughart, Dustin (Charlie) Yoder, Adam Walters and Zach Yoder; ten great-grandchildren; and one half-brother, Mike Barnett of Monroe, Michigan. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Pat.
Visitation for Gladys V. "Gooch" Walters will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville. Funeral services for Gladys will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 4 p.m. with Pastor AJ Swanson officiating.
Memorial contributions can be directly the Lewy Body Dementia Association or to a Charity of the Donor's Choice. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
