NAPOLEON — Gladys H. Wagner, 81, Napoleon, died Monday afternoon, March 16, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Her Legacy… She was born September 6, 1938, to John and Angnes (Pantenburg) Romes in New Bavaria. She graduated from Holgate High School and then went to Defiance College. She worked for Campbell Soup Company. On March 6, 1992, she married Roger George Wagner. Gladys was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon.
Her Family… She is survived by her husband, Roger; sons, Richard (Diane) Buddelmeyer and Scott Buddelmeyer; stepchildren, Jean (Terry) Cohrs and John (Sue) Wagner; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, William, Ruth and Eloise. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark; siblings, Matt, Clarence, Irvin, Herman, Mary and Betty; and a grandson, Matthew Hone.
Her Farewell Services… There will be a funeral at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon, at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, with burial in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19 concerns, visitation will be limited to one hour prior to the funeral in the church.
The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at ZachrichFuneralHome.com.
