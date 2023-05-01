Gladys Leaders

HOLGATE — Gladys D. Leaders, 93, of Holgate, died Sunday night, April 30, 2023, at Vancrest of Holgate.
She was born July 5, 1929, to J. Orval and Hazel (Roth) Brinkman in New Bavaria. She graduated from Holgate High School in 1947 and later that year she married Carl William Leaders. Gladys was a hard working homemaker and farmer's wife. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Holgate, was on the church council, sang in the choir and quilted with the Helping Hands Quilt Group. Gladys was also a member of William F. Helmke American Legion Post 340 Auxiliary.
She is survived by children, Carolyn (Greg) Baker, Leland, North Carolina, Ruth (Marv) Myers, Troy, Ohio, Linda Smith, Fort Meyers, Florida, and Bill (Terry) Leaders, Holgate, eight grandchildren, Melanie, Michelle, Lyndsey, Joseph, Stephanie, Tony, Billy and Chris, 18 great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Bob Zang. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, a son, Anthony Carl and her sister, Joyce Zang.
Friends will be received in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Holgate on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 10 a.m.-noon. The celebration of her life will be at noon with Rev. Juli Lejman-Guy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Contributions can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Vancrest of Holgate or Putnam County Hospice. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
