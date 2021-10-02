Gladys Croach

Napoleon — Gladys "Mary" Croach, 88, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, September 27, 2021.
She was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on January 2, 1933, to Christ and Matilda (Seidner) Spangler. Mary married William Croach on September 5, 1956.
Mary enjoyed watching and feeding the birds in her gardens. Her green thumb was evident in her flower gardens and landscaping. Mary liked to go shopping for practically everything, and always out to eat afterward. She was fond of classic cars, especially those that went fast. Mary's pride and joy was her family, she loved spending time with them.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Sally (Terry) Roehl and Kimberly (Brian) Rosebrock; grandchildren, Melissa (Miles) Howard, Megan (Aaron) Anderson, Matthew Roehl, Kaylee Rosebrock, Christopher (Hailey) Rosebrock, Katrial Rosebrock, Caleb (Joy) Rosebrock; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Kylie, and Kameron Howard, Dylan Fitzpatrick, Alena Anderson, Alayna Croy, and Bentley and Everleigh Rosebrock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William, her siblings, and special friend, Dale Barney.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 2-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., with an hour of viewing prior to services. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Napoleon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society or the Napoleon City Parks and Recreation. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Masks will be required for visitation and services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.