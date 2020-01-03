HOLGATE — Gladys LuElla Baker, 94, Holgate, died Thursday morning, January 2, 2020, at Vancrest of Holgate.
Her Legacy… She was born October 23, 1925, to Carl O. and Creda (Wheeler) Skiver in Defiance. When she was 3, her mother died. Her stepmother was Ruby Werble Skiver. Gladys graduated from Ayersville High School. On April 6, 1946, she married Arnold Baker in St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Defiance. She worked at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon in the receiving department. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Holgate, and was a part of the church choir.
Her Family… Gladys is survived by her children, daughters, Vickie Sweinhagen of Defiance, and JoAnn (Richard) Schneider of Ocala, Fla.; and foster sons, Michael and Tim Thrasher; grandchildren, Eric Sweinhagen and Amanda Schneider; great-grandchildren, Aaron Hostettler and Taylor Sweinhagen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, on January 23, 1986; a son, Michael; a granddaughter, Melissa Good; a brother, Norva Skiver; and son-in-law, James Sweinhagen.
Her Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate, on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. and again one hour before the funeral service in church. The celebration of life is Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Holgate, with Reverend Theodore Rellstab officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Lutheran Cemetery on Road Y in Defiance County.
Contributions made in the memory of Gladys Baker can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
