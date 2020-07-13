ANTWERP — Gilda Culler, 93, Antwerp, died July 12, 2020. Graveside services will be Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Maumee Cemetery, 14623 County Road 43, Antwerp. At the family’s request we ask that you wear masks at alltimes, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Gilda’s service. www.dooleyfuneralhome.com.
