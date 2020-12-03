Gerry Meyer

BRYAN — Gerry E. Meyer, 91, Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at SKLD HealthCare, Bryan, where he was a resident.
Mr. Meyer was 1947 graduate of Edgerton High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as a purchasing agent with the Aro Corporation in Bryan, retiring with 37 years of service. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Men and founder of the Life Group in the church. He also was an active member of Bryan American Legion Post 284, of which he was past commander, Bryan Masonic Lodge 215, F&AM, where he was a 50-year member, Scottish Rite Valley of Toledo, Zenobia Shrine, and Bryan Chapter 248, Order of the Eastern Star. Gerry was a former member of Bryan Lions Club and Edgerton Lions Club, of which he was past president. For many years, he was a Boy Scout and Explorer leader.
Gerry E. Meyer was born June 27, 1929, in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Lyman Earl “Brownie” and Ethel Marie (Wiles) Meyer. He married Marjorie H. Riehle on July 20, 1952, in Edgerton, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Hugh (Donna) Meyer of Grass Lake, Michigan, Stuart (Karen) Meyer of Bryan, and Timothy (Mary) Meyer of Defiance, Ohio; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John Meyer; and three sisters, Leola Beck, JoAnn Day and Frances Szeman.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, private graveside services and interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, with Pastor Dwight Bowers officiating.
Memorials are requested to Wesley United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
