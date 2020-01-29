FARMER — Geraldine Richardson, 98, Farmer, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville, Hicksville, Ohio.
Geraldine was born September 30, 1921, in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (Haase) Heisler. She was a graduate of Farmer High School. Geraldine married Robert Lee Richardson June 27, 1942, in Edgerton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2004. She was a homemaker. Geraldine then became a cafeteria worker at Farmer High School for 15 years, worked at Holabird in 1941, and took care of the books for her husband’s construction company and Ford Farm Machinery, Bryan. Geraldine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bryan and the Bryan Women of the Moose, a charter member of Farmer American Legion Auxiliary Post 137 and a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, entertaining and playing cards. Geraldine and Robert wintered in Fort Myers, Florida, for 20 years.
Surviving are two daughters, Janice (Ed) Cottrell of Farmer, Ohio, and Kathy (Dick) Bruce of Farmer, Ohio; five grandchildren, Diane Cottrell of Farmer, Brad (Sara) Olinger of Edgerton, Ohio, Teresa (Larry) Soles of Stryker, Ohio, Rick (Tracy) Bruce of Bryan, Ohio, and Fran Diaz of Defiance, Ohio; 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Phyllis Griffin of Bryan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Donna Fritz; brother, Wendell Heisler; and grandson, Chad Cottrell.
Visitation for Geraldine Richardson will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer.
The family asks those remembering Geraldine Richardson to make memorial contributions to Farmer American Legion Post 137. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
