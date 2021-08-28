Gerald Seibert

Sherwood — Gerald Michael "Gary" Seibert, age 67, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Gary was born on June 26, 1954, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Michael and Monica (Peiffer) Seibert. On June 9, 1979 he married Marsha Houk at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edgerton and she survives.
He worked for 40 years at General Tire, retiring in 2014 to spend more time with family and working in his beautiful yard. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to travel the country with his wife and visit his children and grandchildren. He was a special grandpa "Bum". When he was with his grandchildren, he was a kid himself, running and wrestling with them. His greatest passion was his faith. He volunteered at his parish, St. Isidore Catholic Church, as sacristan, Eucharistic minister, music ministry leader, catechist, and helped the church in various other positions. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society and the local Knights of Columbus Council 1039. Gary had a huge impact on many lives through his kind, loving and generous spirit.
Gary is survived by his children, Greg (Katie) Seibert of Cincinnati, Ohio, Maria (Brian) Pilarcik of Linesville, Pennsylvania, and Danielle Seibert (Adrianna Stollings) of Sherwood; grandchildren, Lincoln Seibert, Michael, Samuel, Gabriel, William, Ezekiel, Magdalene and Nathaniel Pilarcik. He is also survived by siblings, Ann (Bob) Hindley, Janet (Mike) Plunkett, Pat (John) Lonsdale, Dan Seibert, Lisa (Jim) Found, Ellen (Bill) Wolfrum and Sheila (Mark) Patton.
He was preceded in death by his father Michael and his mother Monica.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at St. Isidore Parish, Delaware Bend. Burial will follow the service at St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
As Gary would say, "It is 3:50 p.m. and you are loved eternally."
