Gerald Roberts

FORT WAYNE — Gerald J. Roberts, age 84, formerly of Hamilton Lake passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne.
He was born on December 23, 1937, in Payne, Ohio, to LeRoy and Virginia (Sprague) Roberts. Gerald honorably served his country in the United States Army. He married Ann Maria Feaster on April 30, 1960, in Seymour, Indiana. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2021. Gerald worked as a mechanical engineer for the Zollner Corporation in Fort Wayne for over 40 years retiring in 2000.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Waterloo and he served the Lord with his whole heart. He was also a member of the National Automotive Engineering Society, the Knights of Columbus and the Hamilton American Legion Post 110. Gerald and Ann enjoyed wintering in North Fort Myers, Florida, for many years. In his free time, Gerald enjoyed working with antique clocks, boating and playing golf. Faith, family and friends were very important to Gerald. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. “Papa could fix anything!”
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Troy Fields of Lake Suzy, Florida, daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Michael Metz of Goshen, daughter and son-in-law, JoAnna “Jodi” and Rob Moreland of Fremont, son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Terri Roberts of Fort Wayne, and son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Lynette Roberts of Defiance, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and their spouses, Sara (Trevor) Holtgrave, Chelsea (Jordan) Hile, Jeremiah (Candace) Roberts, Gabrielle (Andrea) Ellis, Jared Metz, Connor Hale, Hadassah (David) Moore, Cara Hale, Natalie Roberts, Andrew Metz, Justin Roberts, Grace Roberts and Salome’ Roberts; four step-grandchildren, Macie (Seth) Schroeder, Zach (Mandi) Moore, Jacob and Candi Moore and Katie Moreland; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Steve Germaine of Groveland, Florida.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Martin Bass.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo. Additional visitation will be held on Monday morning prior to the Funeral Mass at the church from 10-11 a.m.
A rosary service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 County Road 39, Waterloo with Father Vincent Joseph, VC officiating. Burial will take place at the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 County Road 39 Waterloo, IN 46793. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
