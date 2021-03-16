Gerald Piasecki

Hicksville — Gerald John Piasecki, 81, of Hicksville, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, in his residence with his family at his side.
Gerald was born September 7, 1939, in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late John and Irene (Karaszewski) Piasecki. He was a graduate of Emerson Vocational High School, Buffalo, New York. He married Debra Moore on February 13, 1988, in Sherwood, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on September 28, 2005. Gerald was a supervisor at General Motors Central Foundry in Defiance for over 30 years. He also worked for Hope Services, Henry County Department of MRDD. He also served as the custodian for the Diocese of Toledo, St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville, where he was a member. Gerald was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 10043. He was a former member of the Knights of St. John in New York. Gerald served as a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 216 as well as Cub Scout Pack 28. He was instrumental in helping build the new Boy Scout concession stand after the grandstand of the fairgrounds was torn down and reconstructed. Gerald has a servant's heart, always seeking what he could do to help others. He was known to have a great sense of humor and was always ornery.
Surviving are his four sons: Richard (Kim) Piasecki of Wellington, Florida, David Piasecki of Sherwood, Duane Moore of Bryan and John (Caitlyn Cupp) Piasecki of Hicksville; seven grandchildren, Thomas Piasecki, David Piasecki, Shyan Piasecki, Cody McNany, Dakota McNany, Taylor Merz and Brittanie Yant; four great-grandchildren, Faith, Gavyn, Jaxyn and Scarlett; one sister, Judith Rath of Buffalo, New York; two brothers, Ronald Piasecki of Gulf Shores, Alabama and Larry Piasecki of Buffalo, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Debra; one son, Thomas Piasecki; one granddaughter, Lillian Grace Piasecki.
Visitation for Gerald John Piasecki will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 9- 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Dr., Hicksville. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday in the church, with Father Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main St., Hicksville. Social distancing will be observed, and facial coverings must be worn per the State of Ohio mandate.
The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hicksville Council 10043 Knights of Columbus or to Boy Scout Troop 216.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.