Gerald L. Murphy, 83, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
Jerry was born December 24, 1936, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Clarence and Miriam (Parker) Murphy. He was a 1955 graduate of Defiance High School. He married Bonnie Jean Lambert on September 29, 1956, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in the Bend, Ohio.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Jean Murphy of Defiance, Ohio; sons, Timothy (Jean) Murphy of Dublin, Ohio, and Shawn (Natalie) Murphy of Plain City, Ohio; daughter, Tiffany (Michael) Fellers of Napoleon, Ohio; grandchildren, Jaimie (Jose) Torres of St. Louis, Mo., Aaron Murphy of Columbus, Ohio, Sarah, Jacob and Victoria Fellers of Napoleon, Ohio, Cassidy Murphy of Seattle, Wash., Carson Murphy of Columbus, Ohio, Grace Palmatary of Plain City, Ohio, and Gavin Murphy of Plain City, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Marilyn Newton, Gretchen Starrett, and JoAnne Rockey.
Jerry Murphy lived his life to the fullest retiring early from SK Hand Tools and pursuing a wide range of hobbies that included fishing, hunting, woodworking, gardening, scuba diving, winemaking, and bee keeping. He spent many years as a fishing charter captain on Lake Erie and Lake Michigan. Jerry and Bonnie traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and spent their last 20 winters in Tampa. He was a member of Moose Lodge 2094. Jerry was a friend to all and loved by all, but most importantly, was his love of family.
A private memorial service will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, St. Mary's Food Pantry or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
