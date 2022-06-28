Gerald Moser

VAN WERT — Gerald (Gerry) R. Moser, 79 years old, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away on June 23, 2022.
He was born June 24, 1942, to the late Jerome A. Moser and Ethel C. (Batt) Moser in Defiance, Ohio. He attended Ayersville schools through the eleventh grade, then graduated from Defiance High School in 1960. Gerry enlisted in the Navy, actively serving three years (Yeoman). On July 3, 1976, he married Sally Jo Brown (Shafer) and they resided in Van Wert for many years. After a life-long career in the trucking logistics industry, he retired from Eaton Corporation as Manager of Transportation & Customs-Hydraulics Division.
Soon after Sally’s passing in 2011, Gerry moved to St. Charles Senior Living Community in Carthagena, Ohio. Over the years, he was a member of the Elks, American Legion and Knights of Columbus (4th Degree member). Gerry enjoyed spending time with his family and relatives, lake and beach vacations, golfing, watching his beloved Notre Dame and OSU as well as attending church and his membership activities.
Gerry is survived by daughters, Mindy (David) Hufford of Indianapolis, Julie (Paul) Fulghum of Fort Wayne, step-sons, John (Amy) Ryder of Grabill, and Chad Brown of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Nick (Emily) Ryder of Van Wert, Sarah (Taylor) Browning of Westfield, Indiana, Jacob (Tessa) Fulghum, Natalie Fulghum and Kayda, Chase and Carson Brown all of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren Elijah and Isaiah of Van Wert. In addition to his parents, Gerry was preceded in death by his wife, Sally and siblings, Marilyn Moser, Richard Moser, Michael Moser, John Moser, Mary Ellen Lang, Ruth Ann Blum and Mildred (Toots) Hall.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on June 29, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 601 Jennings Road, Van Wert, OH 45891, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Preferred memorials to the Knights of Columbus, Coldwater Council 1991, in care of Steve Schmidt, P.O. Box 22, Coldwater, OH 45828-0022.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.