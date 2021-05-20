HUNTSVILLE, Ala.—Gerald Lee Flory, 83, passed peacefully at home on May 24, 2020.
Mr. Flory was born in Defiance County, Ohio, to Emanuel(Sie) and Mary Hanna Flory. He was an avid racquetball player, enjoyed basketball, woodworking, and serving others. He was a long time member of the Forrest Hill UMC, Concord, North Carolina, Lakewood UMC, Huntsville Alabama and the Concord Lions Club. After ten years’ service in the U.S. Air Force, he began employment in 1964 with IBM in Huntsville which included working on the Saturn V, retiring after 30 years.
Survivors include children, Kim Flory Burns(Dan), Kevin Flory(Pam), Karen Flory, Kyle Flory (Erica); step-son Brad Metzgar(Anna); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Dean Flory(Bonnie) , Joann Fox, Ronald Flory, Richard Flory(Carrie). He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice Strong Flory; and step-daughter, Elizabeth Metzgar Smith.
A private family memorial service will be held at Riverview Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 22.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Steady Rocket City Boxing(Huntsville, Alabama), Lions Club or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
