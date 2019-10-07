Gerald 'Jerry' Houck Sr.

Gerald L. “Jerry” Houck Sr. 78, Defiance, Ohio, passed away at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Houck was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. He had been employed by Dana Weatherhead Division and later Johns Manville, prior to his retirement. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing and was a dedicated family man who enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was always “the Boss.”
Gerald L. Houck Sr. was born September 25, 1941, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Lester and Helen (Boff) Houck. He married Sharon Grimm on July 2, 1981, and she preceded him in death on January 5, 2011.
Survivors include four daughters, Tiffany (David Kline) Auch of Mark Center, Ohio, Debra Salaz and Lisa Ludemann of Defiance, and Shanda Kunesh of Continental, Ohio; three sons, John (Shannon) Houck Sr. of Defiance, Gerald Houck Jr. of Lima, Ohio, and Todd (Cindy) Speck, of Bryan, Ohio; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Boyers of Defiance, and Jane Bowers of Antwerp, Ohio; his best friend, David Bakle of Bryan; his “Pancake Lady,” Regina Gallardo of Defiance; his loving nurse, Brandi Hansen; and his special granddaughter, Emily, who helped him with his journey from this life.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Diane Manley; his first wife, Hilda West; a grandson, Brandon Chris Elder; and two great-granddaughters.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, October, 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, with Pastor Eddie Harris officiating. Graveside military rites will be conducted by Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 and the United States Army Honor Guard.
Memorials are requested to American Cancer Society. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
