Napoleon — Gerald "Jerry" Mack Hanson, 83, of Napoleon passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Northcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Napoleon.
He was born on May 18, 1937, to Harold and Bethel (Harman) Hanson of Woodsfield, Ohio. After his parents' passing he was taken in by his aunt, Cory Rist, who raised him as her own.
Jerry honorably served our country in the United States Army from 1960-62. After his service he began truck driving for J. Huddle Farms Storage where he worked up until recently.
Jerry was a member of True Believers Church of Holgate. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, fishing and participating in league bowling. He loved watching football and was a passionate fan of Ohio State. He was a friend to all and will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Gerald Michael "Mike" Hanson, Ron Hanson , David Hanson, Kristina Hanson; furry companion, Bandit; fiancée, Lisa Herr and former wife, Virginia Hanson. He is also survived by two grandsons, several nieces and cousins and one nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Bethel Hanson and aunt, Cory Rist.
Visitation for Jerry will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 1-5 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 5pm with pastor Wendell Blackburn officiating. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home and social distancing is also strongly encouraged.
Memorials in Jerry's memory may be considered to Operation Second Chance (OSC), the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association. Friends are invited to share a memory of Jerry and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
