OAKWOOD — Gerald “Fly” Friesner, 73, Oakwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
He was born in Middlepoint, Ohio, on July 21, 1945, the son of the late Dwight and Datha (Fox) Friesner. He was a 1964 graduate of Elida High School, an Army veteran and a member of the First Church of God. He married Mary (Cline) Friesner on December 13, 1991, and she survives. He had worked at GM Central Foundry/Powertrain for 36 years, from 1968-2004 in the melting and aluminum departments. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, puzzles, casinos, his family, grandchildren and especially great-granddaughter, Aleesia.
He will be missed by his wife, Mary of Oakwood; daughters, Patricia Charleston of Oakwood, Priscella Duslak of Defiance, and Pansy (Jeremy) York of Defiance; sons, Mark Friesner of Defiance, Matt Friesner of Florida, and Danny (Heather) Fairchild Jr. of Paulding; brothers, Tom (Sharon) Friesner of Lima and twin brother, Harold (Carol) Friesner of Lima.
He also is survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Bob and Bill Friesner; granddaughter, Kirsten Urbina; his parents; and stepfather, Ralph Stanz.
Services will be at Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, 1753 S. Clinton St., Defiance, at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, with Rev. Larry Kennedy officiating. Visitation is Thursday from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. at Lawson-Roessner.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Sherman Cemetery.
Suggested donations are to the First Church of God. Condolences may be shared at www.lawsonroessner.com.
