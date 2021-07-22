Georgia Fortner

Napoleon — Georgia Lee Fortner, 77, of Napoleon, Ohio died peacefully Monday, July 19, 2021, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice after a short but severe bout of brain cancer.
She was born October 1, 1943, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Mary (Berry) Walker. On June 3, 1967, she married Timothy John Fortner at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon, and he preceded her in death on April 19, 1993.
Georgia spent over 30 years taking care of many of the area kids at her in-home daycare. She also worked at the Napoleon Walmart for over 10 years before retiring. Georgia was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and her quilt club. She also enjoyed camping, knitting, sewing and baking, as well as spending time with her eight grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Eric (Sherie) Fortner, Sara Fortner, and Ryan (Sarah) Fortner; grandchildren, Timothy, Joseph, Eileen, Marcia, Jackson, Levi, Noah, and Addilyn; siblings, Joyce Walker, Mary Kay "PeeWee" Walker, Patty Walker, Margery (Ray) Abell, Jackie (Tom) Mangas, Larry "Butch" (Paula) Walker, Susie (Barry) Kern, Tony (Sue) Walker, Kathy (Aaron) Stevens, Penny (Ron) Kistner, Scott Walker; and Dorothy Walker, sister-in-law. Georgia was preceded in death by her brother Terry Walker and nephew Lance Kern.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio, with Father Tony Recker officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or the St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Augustine Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made online at www.rodenbergergray.com
