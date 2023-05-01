George Wilhelm

WAUSEON — George E. Wilhelm was called home to heaven in the afternoon of Thursday, April 27, 2023.
He was born December 21, 1951, in Lima to the late Harold and Mary Jane (Schwab) Wilhelm. On November 17, 1973, he married Margaret "Peg" Korte, who survives in Wauseon.
Other survivors include four children, Christopher (Sarah) Wilhelm of Fairview, Tennessee, Katie (John) Nault of Lambertville, Michigan, Jaclyn (Nathan) Bozman of Toledo and Kimberly (James) Pierce of Noblesville, Indiana, six grandchildren, three sisters, Anne (Karl) Verhoff of Columbus Grove, Sue (Bob) Buckland of Ottawa and Joan (Matt) Huber of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, a brother, Mark (Barb) Wilhelm of Deshler, sister-in-law, Pam Wilhelm of Hamler and mother-in-law, Leona Korte of Leipsic.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Wilhelm and father-in-law, Charles Korte.
George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend who enjoyed the simple things in life. He often spoke fondly of shenanigans from his younger years, and his plans for future adventures. A lifelong passion for tinkering with mechanics of all kinds, as a young man he was known for his innovation and invention with whatever he could find or fix. This led to a career as a mechanic, and later as an electrician for GM Powertrain in Defiance. With his wife, Peg he raised four children who admired, respected and loved him. George is remembered for his affinity for "MacGyvering", the kindness he put into teaching and helping others with the skills he had acquired and his love for a good laugh. An avid hunter, fisherman and marksman — loves he shared with his children and grandchildren — world traveler with his wife, a wonderful sense of humor, role model and teacher, true friend and supporter, jack of all trades, hero to his family, a good and quiet man. He will be achingly missed, yet present for generations.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 4 from 4-6 p.m. at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic on Friday, May 5 at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the service, we invite everyone to the Leipsic Community Center for a luncheon.
A private burial will be held for immediate family, siblings and spouses to attend.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
