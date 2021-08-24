George Wells

Defiance — George E. Wells, age 90, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born on June 28, 1931, to the late Joe D. and Lillie Mae (Webb) Wells in Odds, Kentucky. George proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from December, 1952-October, 1954, in Company B, 64th Tank Battalion. On March 1, 1958, he married Barbara N. (Brickey) Wells, who survives.
George worked at Johns Manville for over 33 years until his retirement. He was a member of VFW Post 3360. In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and playing golf. He was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. He treasured his time spent with his family.
George will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Wells of Defiance, and his children: George D. (Deb) Wells of Defiance, Joe (Joyce) Wells of Sherwood, Ohio, and Janet (Jeff) Stork of Kendallville, Indiana. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Kristen Dunlap of Kendallville, Indiana, Staci Riley of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Sarah Wells of Warsaw, Indiana, and Emily Wells of Sherwood, Ohio; four great-grandsons; and his sister, Geraldine Cassidy of Lexington, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Junior, Denver, Herbert, Charles, Abner and Raymond Wells, and his sister, Josephine Cassidy.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Myers Cemetery, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Graveside military honors will be accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the National Wild Turkey Foundation, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
