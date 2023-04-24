George Underwood

ANTWERP — George W. Underwood, 90, of Antwerp, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Antwerp Manor.
George was born in Payne on March 26, 1933, a son of the late Bessie (Bradford) and Roy Underwood.
George worked as a group leader in assembly at Dana Weatherhead for 45 years until his retirement in 1996. In his free time, George was a coach for youth Antwerp baseball teams and spent many years on the chain gang for the football team. George also enjoyed NASCAR and even worked pit crew security in Michigan. He was a member of the Antwerp Global Methodist Church, the Antwerp Masonic Lodge and served in the National Guard.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Royce (Carolyn) Underwood and Connie (Scott) Sampson, daughters-in-law, Mary Lou and Jaci Underwood, siblings, Ruth Shoemaker, Betty Smazenko and Janet Adams, 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
George was also preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (Hobeck) to whom he was married August 17, 1952, step-mother, Louise (Bumpus), sons, Dr. Daniel and Stanley Underwood and siblings, Dorothy Baker, Kenneth Underwood, Mary Barnell and Robert Underwood.
Viewing is Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp, OH 45813.
Service is Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with viewing one hour prior at Antwerp Global Methodist Church, 202 E. River St., Antwerp, OH 45813. He will be laid to rest in Maumee Cemetery.
Memorials are to the church and to the Antwerp Manor Activities Fund. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
