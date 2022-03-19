george taylor

DEFIANCE — George E. Taylor, a.k.a. “GT”, age 80, entered the gates of heaven and was met by an army of angels on Thursday, March 3, 2022, while in the care of Tidewell Hospice in North Port, Florida.
George was a 50+ year member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Defiance. He was also a long time member of the Elks, Moose, Eagles, AmVets, Masons and VFW. George was a proud member of his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, which he pledged as a freshman in 1960 at Adrian College. He was a member of the Army National Guard from 1966-72.
George’s passion was building houses. He loved all aspects: developing, contracting, rehabbing, selling and watching a house being built from the ground up. His other loves include spending time with his family, spending time in the hot sun at his home down in Florida, and spending quiet time with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He also loved to be out and about, having coffee and chatting with friends and strangers alike.
George is survived by his wife, Sue Cashman Taylor of Defiance, his three daughters, Paige Taylor Hart, wife of Joseph Hart of Celina, Heather Wright, wife of David Wright, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, and Brooke Slagle, wife of Sean Slagle, of New Castle, Indiana, step-son, Tab Emahiser of Wauseon, and daughter-in-law, Laurie Cashman of Defiance. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 13 step-great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Judy Horey of Columbus, North Carolina, and Becky Miller of Sarasota, Florida. George is preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Gladys (Rychener) Taylor, brother-in-law, Dale Horey, step-son, Kenny Cashman, and step-grandson, Garrett Emahiser.
A celebration of life ceremony will take place at Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, Ohio, on Friday, April 15 at 1 p.m. An open house will follow from 2-4 p.m. at Trinity UMC Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of the following three charities that George supported: Gideons International, The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
