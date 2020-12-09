BRYAN — George Richard Rue, 96, Bryan, Ohio, formerly of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, in Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan, Ohio.
He was born November 25, 1924, in Continental, Ohio, to the late Robert A. Rue and Rebecca (Morris) Rue. He married Gladys W. Schlegel on November 26, 1952, and she survives. George was employed with Lugbill’s, M.E. Miller Tire, Brandt Bros. and Dinner Bell and a lifelong farmer. He was a Navy veteran of World War II, serving from September 1943 until April 1946 and was stationed on the USS Lloyd DE-209 and escorted a big convoy for the invasion of Normandy.
George was a member of the Emmaus Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio, and the Wauseon American Legion. He and his wife lived for over 60 years in Wauseon. George’s hobbies included gardening, some woodworking, and fixing up old bicycles. George’s favorite food was anything that did not bite him first, with his favorite dessert was fruit pies and his favorite colors were red, white and blue. He enjoyed many family vacations and in the Navy, he traveled to North Africa, Tunis, Bermuda, Panama, Hawaii, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys; their four children, Robert Rue (Carolyn) of Christiansburg, Va., Willi (Garry) Baker of Temperance, Mich., Linda (Briar) Thornton of Montpelier, Ohio, and Dr. Laura (Scott) Blosser of Wheeling, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
George was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, John Henry Rue, Thomas Rue, Elbert Morris Rue and Mary (Rue) Bock.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private at Emmaus Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Steve Geske will officiate. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Fulton County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.