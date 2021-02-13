George Ponce Sr.

Defiance — George Manuel Ponce Sr. was called home to our Lord on February 6, 2021.
He was born August 3, 1946, to Juan and Catalina (Garcia) Ponce in San Antonio, Texas. At General Motors, he was a journeyman electrician and retired after 25 years. His favorite times were spent with his family and especially his grandchildren. George was very proud that he ran in the Toledo Glass City Marathon. He enjoyed coaching boxing and was an avid runner. George loved listening to Mexican music and relaxing with a beer with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Juan Ponce and Joaquin Ponce; and his son, Eugene Ponce.
George leaves behind his loving children, Patricia (William) Weber of Defiance Ohio, George (Ashley) Ponce of Fort Wayne Indiana, Fredrick (Arlina) Ponce of Defiance, Ohio, and Steven (Wendy) Ponce of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio; his grandchildren, Robert Mendez, Maria (Wes) Sleigh, Daniel (Kennedy) Ponce, Balynn, Ernesto, Trea, Isaac, Malaki and Levi Ponce, Hannah and Caden Reed; and great-grandson, Xavier Kurth.
He is survived by his wife, SanJuana (Rivera) Ponce; his stepchildren, Betty Tonjes, Brenda Carrasco, Reyna and Jerry Carrasco; grandchildren, Jacob Tonjes, Kimberly Tonjes, Chastity Soto, Gavin Soto, Penelope Reyna; and great-granddaughter, Jay Lynn Tonjes.
The family would like to thank all the dialysis centers and his caregivers, especially Erica Ramsey, for their support and care.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home. A prayer service will be conducted by Martina Garrett at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
