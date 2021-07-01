George Laney Sr.

Hicksville — George M. Laney Sr., 74, of Hicksville, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, in his residence with his family by his side.
George was born April 23, 1947, in Antwerp, Ohio, son of the late James E. and Olive J. (Swann) Laney. He served in the United States Army from August 9, 1967, until his honorable discharge on August 20, 1968. George married Betty S. Dubree on February 15, 1987, in Ney, Ohio and she survives. He worked at Universal Tool and Stamping and previously worked at Challenge Cook Bros. George was known by his family and friends for having a giving heart. He enjoyed cooking for the family and spending time supporting his children and grandchildren in their activities.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Laney of Hicksville, Ohio; two sons, George (Joyce) Laney Jr. of Spencerville, Indiana, and Nick (Lois) Laney of Hicksville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Felisha Laney, Ashley Laney, Katarina (Travis) Shuman, Cody Laney, Destiny Wells and Andrew Scott; six great-grandchildren, Aidan, Addilyn, Paizley, Nixon, Emersyn and Daxxyn; five brothers, Larry, Don, Ken, Dan, and Bill Laney; two sisters, Doris Clemens, and Jean Robinson.
George was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Angela Laney; five brothers, Jack, Richard, James Jr., Robert, and Ron Laney; three sisters, Carolyn "Sue" Mansfield, Mary Smith and Betty Williams.
Visitation for George will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Hasslebring officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, with military rites accorded by Hicksville American Legion Post 223.
The family asks those remembering George to make memorial contributions to Vietnam Veterans of America-Buckeye Council, 35 E. Chestnut Street, 5th floor, Suite 501, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.