LIBERTY CENTER — George Kessler Sr., 93, of Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away January 7, 2022.
George was born on September 9, 1928, at home to the late Royal and Maude (Rentz) Kessler. He married Donna Mowery and she preceded him in death on November 4, 2004.
George proudly served his country in the United States Army. George farmed most of his life and also did woodworking, carpentry, and worked at the livestock auctions. He liked to read and do crossword puzzles. George was a member of the Liberty Center VFW and the Oddfellows. Family was the most important part of his life and he loved spending time with all of them.
George is survived by his children, Luann (Bruce) Engler, George R. (Karen) Kessler, Mindy Lee, Tracy (Tom) Rosebrock; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jenne Parsons. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his parents, four brothers, and four sisters.
Services for George will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in George’s honor may be gifted to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Hanneman Funeral Home-Liberty Center is honored to serve George’s family and encourage those to share fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
