George Keegan

MONTGOMERY, Mich. — George W. Keegan, 62, of Montgomery, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
He was born on April 10, 1959, in Defiance, Ohio, to Hugh and Iva A. (Crawford) Keegan Sr. On June 7, 2014, George married Janet (Crawford) and she survives.
George was a self-employed logger, carpenter and farmer. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved to go hunting, fishing, camping and gardening, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Janet, George is survived by three daughters, Sassafrass (Casey Gavrun) Keegan of Montgomery, Cricket (Tim) Strohaver of Frederic, Kora (Mike Elliott) Keegan of Bronson; four sisters, Karen Armstrong, Sharon Keegan, Judy Altizer, Kathy Altizer; five brothers, Kenneth (Maxine) Keegan, Hugh (Ann) Keegan Jr., Thomas Keegan, Jerald (Lucy) Keegan, Gordon (Molly) Keegan; 12 grandchildren, Trinity, Hunter, Tucker, Kyren, Piper, Joralinn, Trayber, William, Hugh, Raelynn, Libbionna, Whiskey Allen and many nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Mary Keegan, Dina Keegan and Nancy Johnson.
Visitation for George W. Keegan will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Keegan Cemetery with Pastor John Dilenger officiating. A luncheon will be held following the service at 2:30 p.m. at the Montgomery American Legion.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a hospice of the donor’s choice.
To view this obituary or send condolences, please visit eaglefuneralhomes.com.
