George "Jimmy" Edmunds, 66, Defiance, passed away August 16, 2019, at Laurels of Defiance
He was born February 26, 1953, to George and Nancy (James) Edmunds in Warren, Ohio. Jimmy worked as a owner-operator truck driver. Jimmy enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, and being with friends at the coffee shop.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Jamie Edmunds of Fort Wayne; and sisters, Jackie Horvath and Bobbie Wirt of Defiance, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, Ohio, from 3-7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
