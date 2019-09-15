NAPOLEON — George Adam Gubernath Jr., 74, Napoleon, Ohio, died unexpectedly Friday, September 13, 2019, at his residence.
George was born December 1, 1944, in Galion, Ohio, to the late George Adam and Dolores (Miller) Gubernath. George graduated from Bucyrus High School and Bowling Green State University, attaining a bachelor’s degree in science and education. He married the love of his life, Kathleen (Sweet) Gubernath, on August 28, 1965, and she preceded him in death on October 15, 2015. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
George was employed at Campbell Soup Company, Napoleon, for 38 years, and after retirement substitute taught for Napoleon Area City Schools. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, where he was a former president of the church council.
He enjoyed volunteering for the Henry County Hospital, traveling, spoiling his pets, and rooting on the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. However, he truly loved to follow and proudly cheer for his grandchildren in their activities.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Adam (Jamie) Gubernath of Hicksville, and Jason (Roxane) Gubernath of Deshler; grandchildren, Bradley, Lily, Kelsie, Karlie and Kenzie Gubernath, Adam Smith, Rylen and Parker Bassett; and siblings, Jerome (Linda) Gubernath, Joseph Gubernath, Doris Cavaliero and Evelyn Gubernath.
He also was preceded in death by a sister, Sister Justine “Pat” Gubernath.
A mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, September 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon, where military honors will be accorded by the Napoleon joint veterans posts. Burial will take place on Thursday, September 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery, Napoleon. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Henry County Hospital Foundation, or Napoleon Area City Schools. Online condolences may be given at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.