George Deatrick

SEA GIRT, N.J.—Reverend George Edward Deatrick, Sea Girt, N.J., beloved husband of Jean H. Rodgers, died peacefully after a short illness on March 31, 2021.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio, on May 17, 1952, to John F. and Alma G. (née Tanis) Deatrick.
He is survived by his wife Jean, his stepson John G. Sidway and John’s wife Cherie J. and their son Calvin J.; George’s brother John F. Deatrick (wife Linda T. Deatrick); George’s sister Dr. Janet A. Deatrick (husband John P. Ash); and his beloved dogs Susie and Annie and cat Atticus.
He graduated with an B.A. from Heidelberg College in 1972 and with an M.Div. from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in 1976. He was ordained to the Deaconate in the Episcopal Church on June 19, 1976, and as an Episcopal Priest on January 18, 1977. He was devoted to his role as a priest and served primarily in parishes in his beloved Episcopal Dioceses of New Jersey and Chicago. His career of service to others began early during his time in Boy Scouts where he attained Eagle Scout and worked summers as a Counselor at Camp Lakota in Defiance, Ohio. While he retired in 2007, he continued to serve parishes, especially the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel, Sea Girt, N.J. Persons with whom he interacted often commented on his sensitivity and ability to recognize and nurture the Holy Spirit in them and on his refreshing sense of humor.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rt. Rev. William Stokes, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey, at the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel, Sea Girt, N.J., on Saturday, June 12th at 11 am. Reservations are required. To reserve a place for each person attending, please leave a message at 732-449-6173 or by sending an email: urielsg@optonline.net
Donations may be made in George’s memory to Grace Episcopal Church, 308 W. Second Street, Defiance, Ohio 43512 (email: graceepiscopal@embarqmail.com); to Rescue Ridge (animal rescue) P.O. Box 223 Spring Lake, N.J, 07762 (website: https://www.rescueridge.com/donate-to-rescue-ridge); or to St. Uriel’s Altar Guild 219 Philadelphia Blvd. Sea Girt, N.J. 08750 (website: https://www.urielsg.org/)
