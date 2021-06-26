George Colburn

Defiance — George Thomas Colburn, age 77, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 24, 2021, at his home in Defiance.

He was born on February 22, 1944, in Hamilton, Alabama, to the late Melvin and Ethel (Miller) Colburn. He married Diane (Miller) Colburn on June 6, 1965, who passed away on April 9, 2016. George worked for the former Fulton Tubing in Archbold, Ohio, for 33 years until his retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a loving father, grandfather and uncle. Together they had two children: Mick Colburn of Defiance, and Brenda (Bill) Porter of Ney, Ohio.

He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Eric, Cody and Hannah Porter, Cassie Wolfrum, Nick and Damion Colburn, and Desirae Mack, along with 13 great-grandchildren, his brother, William Colburn in Alabama, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Buster Scott, Tumer, Wayne, Richard Guy, Rex, Melvin "Grunch" and A.J. Colburn; and his sisters: Shirley, Julia, Jesmer and Leather.

The family wishes to thank Melanie and Sharon from Heartland Hospice who dad cherished.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

