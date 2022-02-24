DEFIANCE — George Castillo, age 61, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.
George was born on June 17, 1960, to Eliseo and Inez Castillo. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1979. He was a member of Defiance Eagles, AmVets, VFW and the Moose Lodge. His favorite hobby was fishing.
George will be missed by his son, Eli (Jessica) Castillo and three grandchildren, Kennith, Kaylee and Liam, his brother, Mike (Grace) Perez and his sister, Sonya (Chuck) Whiteford and two sisters-in-law, Vicky Castillo and Robin Castillo, and lots of nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers, Eliseo Jr., Bobby, Juan, his sister, Olga and sister-in-law, Shirley Perez.
To celebrate George’s life there will a memorial at Eagles on Sunday February 27, 3-6 p.m.
