Continental — George E. Troyer, 90, of Continental died 9:44 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima and Marilyn A. Troyer, 90, died 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at their residence in Continental.
A joint memorial service for George and Marilyn Troyer will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Continental United Methodist Church, Continental with Pastor Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental with military rites. Visitation will be held Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, masks will be required at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or the Continental United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
