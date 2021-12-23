George Aguilar

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — George B. Aguilar, age 66, of Mexico City, Mexico, passed away December 19, 2021, in his home in Mexico City.
George was born July 29, 1955, to Benide Aguilar and Pascuala (Barrera) Aguilar. He worked for General Motors for 20 plus years. George was a very generous man. He made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed playing soccer and being around family and friends.
George is survived by his five children, Anthony Aguilar of Napoleon, Martha Aguilar of Chicago, Illinois, Veronica Aguilar, Fabian Aguilar and Jorge Aguilar of Defiance; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ricardo Aguilar and two sisters, Rosa and Martha Aguilar.
George will be missed by many.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.