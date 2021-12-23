George Aguilar

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — George B. Aguilar, age 66, of Mexico City, Mexico, passed away December 19, 2021, in his home in Mexico City.

George was born July 29, 1955, to Benide Aguilar and Pascuala (Barrera) Aguilar. He worked for General Motors for 20 plus years. George was a very generous man. He made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed playing soccer and being around family and friends.

George is survived by his five children, Anthony Aguilar of Napoleon, Martha Aguilar of Chicago, Illinois, Veronica Aguilar, Fabian Aguilar and Jorge Aguilar of Defiance; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ricardo Aguilar and two sisters, Rosa and Martha Aguilar.

George will be missed by many.

