Defiance — Genevieve C. Meyer, 87, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday morning, July 8, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on March 13, 1934, to Gerhart and Clara (Kraegel) Hohenbrink in Henry County, Ohio. On June 24, 1951, she married Mervin M. Meyer, who preceded her in death on September 17, 2000.
Genevieve was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Florida, Ohio. She worked for over 33 years at SK Wayne Tool until her retirement in 1996. In her leisure time she enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn, her goldfish pond and canning fruits and vegetables from her garden. She was known for her wonderful pies and her poetry she wrote for family and friends.
Genevieve is survived by her son, Randy (Brenda) Meyer of Toledo, Ohio, and her daughters, Sharon (William) Brubaker of Hamler, Ohio, Kathie Godeke of Bowling Green, Ohio, and her former son-in-law, Philip Godeke of Custar, Ohio. She also leaves behind six grandchildren: Dawn Brubaker, Sara Legarth, Neil Brubaker, Jennifer Godeke, Kelly Godeke, and Danielle Meyer, and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin Hohenbrink.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Florida, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Rev. Jacob Stuenkel officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Florida, Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
