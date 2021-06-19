Gene Waisner

Napoleon — Gene Charles Waisner, "Corky," "Johnny," "Gino," 82, of rural Napoleon, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
He was born in Flatrock Township, Napoleon, Ohio on December 17, 1938, to William "Buck" and Helen (Andrew) Waisner. He married Jennifer Kay Yovich on March 20, 2001, at the Florida United Methodist Church.
Gene was a career farmer and enjoyed raising beef cattle. He also worked for J. Huddle Farms for 20 years. Gene was a member of the Percheron Draft Horse Association, where he had the opportunity to show his horses and even use them on the farm occasionally. Gene was a talented woodworker and carpenter and often supported the Henry County Fair, where he assisted with the construction of the gazebo, draft horse barn and the relocation of the train station to name a few. He was also known to be a supporter of local businesses, including the Silver Dollar. Gene enjoyed the simple things in life and especially loved having his family close.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny; children, Tamara (David) Miller, Nick (Kelley) Waisner, and Chad (Esther) Waisner; Grandchildren, Austin, Angela, Samantha, Casey, Chaz, Shad, Perri, and Sarah; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson Kane, and siblings, Tom (Mildred) Waisner, Leland "Toady" (Kate) Waisner, Cloyce "Red" (Lois) Waisner, and Rosa Lee (Norman) Brown.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. with an hour of viewing prior to services. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made the Henry County Fair Ag Society. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
