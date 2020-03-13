RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Gene Giffey, 86, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at University of Medical College, Toledo, Ohio.
He was born on his family farm in Holgate on December 13, 1933, to the late Arthur and Emma (Yungman) Giffey. As a child, Gene helped on the farm and after graduating from Holgate High School, he enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he met and married Elaine (Bunke) Giffey on February 22, 1959. In the 70’s they moved to Ridgeville Corners and Gene worked for ANR Pipelines for many years until he retired. They are survived by daughters, Lynette (Mike) Grooms of Ridgeville Corners and Linda (David) Volkman of Napoleon; grandchildren, Chad Grooms (Dawn), Tony (Jenna) Grooms, Christie (Kyle) Cohrs, Matthew Volkman and Suzy Volkman; and great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Olivia, Mason, Miller, Casey, Kara and Caleb. Elaine died in August of 1992.
Gene then met and married Donna (Schnitkey) Giffey on November 5, 1994. Donna’s children are Val (Fred) DeGroff of Archbold, Vicki (Steve) Rockey of Edon, Valinda (Jim) Christopher of Linden, Mich., and Brian (Tobi) Ziegler of Archbold. There are 14 stepgrandchildren and nine great-stepgrandchildren. Donna died in February of 2015.
He also is survived by a brother, Ned (Norma) Giffey of Napoleon; and also was preceded in death by siblings, Corinne March, Carmen Wiechers, and an infant sister, Carrol Jean Giffey.
Gene’s love was song! He loved to sing and belonged to the Northwesternaires Barbershop Chorus for over 50 years. He also sang in many quartets throughout the years. He enjoyed showing off his replica Model T Buggy and antique tractors around Ridgeville Corners and at the Henry County Fair. He was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Ridgeville American Legion. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or Ridgeville Corners Fire Department.
