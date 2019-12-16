Gary Stork

Gary L. Stork, 75, Defiance, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio.
He was born October 26, 1944, to Vern “Shirley” and Irene (Engelman) Stork in Defiance, Ohio. Gary was a 1963 graduate of Oakwood High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On May 24, 1969, he married Peggy (Schmunk) Stork, who resides in Defiance.
Gary worked as a millwright for General Motors for over 37 years until his retirement in 2017. He was a life member of VFW Post 3360. Gary enjoyed farming and camping, and he was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gary will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Peggy Stork of Defiance; his children, Tonya (Kirk) Green of Morenci, Mich., and Jasen (Christina) Stork, Jeremy (Alana) Stork, Callie (William) Jackson and Jerry Martinez, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his siblings, Elizabeth Zuber, Judy Shaffer, Gloria (Dennis) Arps, Debbie (Robert) Ramon, Paul (Gail) Stork, Mike Stork and Vern (Barbara) Stork; and sister-in-law, Chelle Stork.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Larry Stork and Nelson Stork.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Brehler officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation, American Red Cross or American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.