Funeral services for Gary L. Stork were held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Brehler officiating. Burial took place in Riverview Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were Trevor Stork, Cameron Stork, Kevin Stork, Leon Froelich, Jerry Martinez, Jami Mehring, Bill Jackson and Kirk Green.

