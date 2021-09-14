Gary Shafer

Defiance — Gary Lee Shafer, age 75, of Defiance, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on August 27, 1946, to Marie (Kessler) and Donald C. Shafer Sr. in Defiance, Ohio. Gary proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. On April 11, 1970, he married Carol (Buchholz) Shafer who survives.
Gary was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was an officer for the Defiance City Police Department for 31 1/2 years from 1969 until his retirement in 2000. Gary was a Judo instructor at the Defiance YMCA for over 30 years, and worked as an assistant at Lawson/Roessner Funeral Home in Defiance. In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf, bowling and Judo. He treasured his time spent with his family and his grandchildren. Gary was beloved and respected by his family, colleagues, and many good friends.
Gary will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Shafer of Defiance, his sons, Todd (Shelly) Shafer and Tim (Dena) Shafer, and his daughter, Kristi (Neil) Pry, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Tyler, Brandon, Aden and Kendall Shafer, Kaleb (Hannah), Benjamin, Emma and Madeline Pry, his brothers: John (Linda) Shafer of Maumee, Ohio, and Bill Shafer of South Carolina, and his sister, Donneen Shafer of Indiana.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald C. Shafer Jr.
Visitation will be held for 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street, Defiance). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Defiance County Law Enforcement Association, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
