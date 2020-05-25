OAKWOOD — Gary P. Schnipke, 66, Oakwood, died at 1:01 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.
He was born March 8, 1954, in Cloverdale, to the late Otto and Alma (Holhbein) Schnipke. Gary fell in love and on October 26, 1974, he married Carolyn Wheeler, she survives.
He also is survived by his best friend, his daughter, Tracy (Brian) Lee, and his twin grandbabies, Madalyn and Mackenzie Lee, who were the loves of his life; his nephew, who was like a son to him, Jack (Lucilla) Stephey of Grover Hill; his siblings, Mary Lou (Ron) Rode of Delphos, Norbert “Nub” (Rita) Schnipke of Ottoville, Jane Schnipke and Bernie (Pearl) Schnipke, both of Delphos, Ronald (Mary Jo) Schnipke of Fort Wayne, Ind., Arthur “Art” (Bernice) Schnipke of Ottoville, and Cindy (Mark) Selhorst of Columbus Grove.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Agnes Schnipke.
There are many words that could be said about Gary, he was a man who loved his family, a loyal friend, the best son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather to his biological grandbabies and those who adopted him along the way. He stood by his word because it was all he could give you besides his heart. Gary loved people of all ages and his line of work proved that. He retired from GM Powertrain after 30 plus years, to being the engineer on the Lil’ Rascal Xpress train for the kids, to working with disabled individuals, and finally delivering meals for the Defiance County Senior Center to the elderly. He loved to make people smile and laugh.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Gary’s brother, Bernie Schnipke, officiating. Burial will be at a later date. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Mercy Children’s Hospital Miracle Network, 2213 Cherry St., Toledo, Ohio 43608. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
